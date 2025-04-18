Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 32 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $697.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.04. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.