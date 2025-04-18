NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 723 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 529.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

