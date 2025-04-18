Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUPV. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 539.9% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 211,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,192,000.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

NYSE SUPV opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.80. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.