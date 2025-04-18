Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total transaction of $46,807.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,052.88. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

AMAT stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.