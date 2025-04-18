Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Barclays PLC increased its position in Woodward by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $2,547,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 135.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after purchasing an additional 570,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.49, for a total transaction of $1,864,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,305.73. The trade was a 39.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $169.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.75.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

