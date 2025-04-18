Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $1,662,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,482,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,859,037.45. The trade was a 2.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $536.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

