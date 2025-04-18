Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $254.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.91, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

