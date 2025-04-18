243,755 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1,532.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 488,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 258.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIR shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.