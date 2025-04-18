Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 52,649 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 206.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,649 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,810,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 279,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 598,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 178,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 156,793 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $56.44 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

