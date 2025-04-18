Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 277.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,110 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,808,000 after acquiring an additional 440,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Okta by 570.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 869,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 739,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 768,202 shares of company stock worth $71,371,369 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.03.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

