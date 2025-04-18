Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 162 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 98,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $17,698,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington reiterated an Overweight rating and $92 target. Ahead of earnings, he highlighted Schwab’s earnings model and positive impact of rising cash allocations. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

