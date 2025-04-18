Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $232,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

MKTX opened at $225.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

