Jump Financial LLC Buys 134,729 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 464.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,729 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 803,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Adient by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 109,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of ADNT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $959.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

