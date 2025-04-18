Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $320,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.72.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

