Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $751,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Herald Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after buying an additional 201,340 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after acquiring an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $260.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

