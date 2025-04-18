Holcombe Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Chevron makes up approximately 0.4% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

