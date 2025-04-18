Herald Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Qualys comprises about 1.5% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Qualys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $120.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.92. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,292.48. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,700,119.70. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,480 shares of company stock worth $3,579,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.