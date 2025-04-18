Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Sold by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $79.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.82. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,051.40. The trade was a 6.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin S. Palatnik bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,800. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

