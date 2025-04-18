Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $102.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVTY. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

RVTY stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity has a twelve month low of $89.61 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.37.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

