Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $770.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 844.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

