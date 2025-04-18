Holcombe Financial Inc. Makes New $6.84 Million Investment in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 133,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,000. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Holcombe Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,944,000. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

DCRE stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

