Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading 10.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) traded up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. 859,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 625,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDM

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of C$847.32 million, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$41,360.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.