Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading 10.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) traded up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. 859,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 625,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDM
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$41,360.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.