Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading Up 10.6% – Still a Buy?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 137.41 ($1.82). Approximately 3,111,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,322,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.65).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 142 ($1.88) to GBX 151 ($2.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HFD
Halfords Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Halfords Group Company Profile
HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.
Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.
We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.
Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…
…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halfords Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.