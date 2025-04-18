A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AOS opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

