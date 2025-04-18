Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) shares shot up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. 859,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 625,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
In related news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
