XTX Topco Ltd Invests $773,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ENB opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $46.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

