4,287 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.