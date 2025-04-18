Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.