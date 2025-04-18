Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $67.47.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

