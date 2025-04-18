Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.