PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Position Increased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 71.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 94,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 39,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

