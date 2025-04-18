iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $37.10 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.