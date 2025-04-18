Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 281 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after buying an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,846,000 after buying an additional 939,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

