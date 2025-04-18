Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

FCG stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $340.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.45.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

