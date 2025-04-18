Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,467 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 106,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HIO opened at $3.76 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

