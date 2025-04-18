Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 3.7% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.