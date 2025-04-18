JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of RRR opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

