Truist Financial Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $700.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $770.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on META. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $786.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.10.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

META stock opened at $501.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.22, for a total value of $489,253.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,741.18. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $296,813.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,547.96. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,901 shares of company stock valued at $260,806,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 24.1% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 2,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

