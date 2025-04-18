Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,947 Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,360,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 224,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000.
iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 14.1 %
BATS XJH opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.12. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $46.00.
iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
