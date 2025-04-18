Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,947 Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,360,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 224,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000.

Get iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 14.1 %

BATS XJH opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.12. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.