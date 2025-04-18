WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WBTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. WEBTOON Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WEBTOON Entertainment

In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Junkoo Kim purchased 11,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $99,277.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 498,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,628.76. This trade represents a 2.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Featured Stories

