Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance
Shares of MTD opened at $1,004.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,191.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,264.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,346.13.
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
