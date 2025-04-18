Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.4 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

