Mariner LLC Purchases 7,763 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.19.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

