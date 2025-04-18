Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Matador Resources stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

In other Matador Resources news, insider Van H. Singleton II bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,295,917.20. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,899.30. This trade represents a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,375,000 after buying an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,444,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,669,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

