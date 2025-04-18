14,049 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

