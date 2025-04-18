XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

CALM stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

