Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.85) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.49).
Dunelm Group Stock Up 12.7 %
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
