Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($13.36) and last traded at GBX 1,021 ($13.55). Approximately 1,248,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,374,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081 ($14.34).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.68) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.08) to GBX 805 ($10.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 824 ($10.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The stock has a market cap of £9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 872.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 740.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

