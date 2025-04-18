Teck Resources Q1 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

TCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

