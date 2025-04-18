Raymond James Has Optimistic Outlook of Fortis Q1 Earnings

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.05.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS opened at C$66.70 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$51.59 and a 1-year high of C$67.52. The company has a market cap of C$33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 73.02%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.